RBI Monetary Policy announcement today, 8 April: Where to watch Livestreaming? Check

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is all set to announce the policy repo rate today, as the three-day Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting comes to a close.

According to economists, there are strong reasons why the RBI might consider a rate pause this time around. The current repo rate stands at 5.25 percent, with experts believing that the central bank may continue with a cautious wait and watch approach.

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RBI Monetary Policy August 2025 Livestreaming Details

Governor Sanjay Malhotra is set to announce the policy repo rate today at 10 AM in Mumbai today. You can watch the livestreaming of the RBI Policy on the central bank's official Youtube platform: https://www.youtube.com/live/t0ImXCiUNck

Inflation and US-Iran war risk

India's headline CPI could rise to between 4.5 and 4.8 per cent from a base case of about 4 per cent, and RBI's April policy is likely to keep rate changes on hold in a cautious tone, a report from Yes Bank said.

The report added GDP growth is expected to moderate to about 7 per cent with downside risks if the US-Iran war persists.

"Growth has remained resilient so far, supported by domestic demand – both private consumption demand and government’s capital expenditure," the bank said.

Inflationary risks stem from higher input costs for manufacturers, a possible El Niño that could push up food prices, higher fertiliser costs if passed on to farmers.

Further, a prolonged crisis may also force the government to increase retail prices of petrol and diesel, the bank warned.

With IANS Inputs