RBI Monetary Policy Announcement Today: Will EMIs Go Down Further? Watch Livestreaming Here

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is all set to announce the policy repo rate today, as the three-day Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting comes to a close.

According to economists, there are strong reasons why the RBI might consider another rate cut of at least 25 bps -- upcoming US tariffs likely affecting exports and slow down the overall economic activity -- being among the most obvious ones.

According to a latest SBI Research report, the RBI is expected to cut 25 bps in repo rates in light of soft inflation and global uncertainties — aiming to reinforce growth momentum while it has a policy window.

RBI Monetary Policy August 2025 Livestreaming Details

Governor Sanjay Malhotra is set to announce the policy repo rate today at 10 AM in Mumbai today. You can watch the livestreaming of the RBI Policy on the central bank's official Youtube platform: https://www.youtube.com/live/t0ImXCiUNck

RBI Monetary Policy June 2025

In the last MPC meeting held on June 4, 5, 6, the RBI had for the third time reduced interest rates. The Monetary Policy Committee unanimously decided to slash the policy rate. The six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting that began on Wednesday, announced the decision to reduce the repo rates by 50 basis points to 5.50 percent.