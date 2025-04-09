RBI Monetary Policy April 2025: Guv Announces 6 Additional Measures On Banking Regulation, Fintech, Payment Systems

New Delhi: Announcing his second Monetary Policy after taking the helm at RBI, new RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra announced six additional measures related to banking regulation, fintech and payment systems.

First, it is proposed to enable securitisation of stressed assets through marketbased mechanism. This is in addition to the existing ARC route under the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest (SARFAESI) Act, 2002.

Second, the extant guidelines on co-lending are presently applicable only to arrangements between banks and NBFCs. Moreover, they are restricted to priority sector loans. To exploit the huge potential of such lending arrangements, it isproposed to extend them to all regulated entities and to all loans – priority sector or otherwise.

Third, loans against the collateral of gold jewellery and ornaments, commonly known as gold loans, are extended by regulated entities for both consumption and income-generation purposes. In order to harmonise guidelines across various types of regulated entities, to the extent possible, keeping in view their differential riskbearing capabilities, we shall issue comprehensive regulations on prudential norms and conduct related aspects for such loans.

Fourth, to harmonise the regulations governing non-fund-based facilities across regulated entities, we propose to issue comprehensive guidelines. Instructions related to partial credit enhancement (PCE) by regulated entities are also proposed to be revised. This is expected to broaden the funding sources for infrastructure financing.

The draft of these four guidelines and regulations are being published today for public consultation. We shall finalise these guidelines based on the feedback received.

The other two announcements relate to enabling NPCI to decide, in consultation with the banks and other stakeholders, the transaction limits in UPI for person to merchant transactions; and making the Regulatory Sandbox theme-neutral and ‘on-tap’. Necessary directions for the implementation of these two measures shall be issued separately.

The Monetary Policy Committee has unanimously decided to slash the policy rate by 25 basis points to 6.25 per cent, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said.