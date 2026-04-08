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NewsBusinessEconomyRBI Monetary Policy April 2026: Central bank keeps interest rate unchanged
RBI MONETARY POLICY

RBI Monetary Policy April 2026: Central bank keeps interest rate unchanged

RBI has kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.25 percent, continuing with a cautious wait and watch approach.

Written By Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Apr 08, 2026, 10:36 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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RBI Monetary Policy April 2026: Central bank keeps interest rate unchanged

New Delhi: Much to expectations, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept the policy repo rates unchanged today, as the three-day Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting came to a close.

RBI has kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.25 percent, continuing with a cautious wait and watch approach. "The Monetary Policy Committee has decided to keep the policy repo rate unchanged at 5.25%, and to maintain a neutral stance", said RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra.

Guv Malhotra said, "The real GDP growth for last year is estimated at 7.6%. This corroborates the underlying strong momentum in economic activity supported by robust consumption and investment amidst supportive policy measures, ongoing structural reforms and favourable financial conditions. Going forward, elevated energy and other commodity prices as also shocks to the availability of inputs due to disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, are likely to impact growth this year."

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He added that the government has been proactive in ensuring the supply of inputs across critical sectors to minimise the impact of supply chain disruptions.

"On the other hand, sustained momentum in the services sector, the persisting impact of GST rationalisation which was carried out last year and the healthy balance sheets of financial institutions and corporates should continue to support economic activity," he added.

 

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