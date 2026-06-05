RBI Monetary Policy: Central bank hold rates steady amid global uncertainty; keeps repo unchanged at 5.25%

New Delhi: Much to expectations, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept the policy repo rates unchanged today, as the three-day Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting came to a close. RBI has kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.25 percent, continuing with a cautious wait and watch approach.

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RBI's Monetary Policy Committee that began its three-day policy meeting on Wednesday decided to maintain status quo on interest rates amid volatile global conditions, driven by ongoing tensions in West Asia.

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"The Monetary Policy Committee has decided to keep the policy repo rate unchanged at 5.25%, and to maintain a neutral stance", said RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra.

RBI Policy Rates June 2026

Repo rate: 5.25 percent

Reverse repo rate: 3.35 percent

Standing Deposit Facility (SDF): 3.25 percent

Marginal Standing Facility (MSF): 5.50 percent

Bank rate: 5.50 percent

The RBI MPC decision comes against the backdrop of escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia, that have raked up crude oil prices in the global market. Experts had largely anticipated a status quo on rates, expecting the RBI to remain in a holding pattern in the near term.