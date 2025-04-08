RBI Monetary Policy Committee Meet: Where To Watch RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra’s MPC Announcement Live; Check Time

RBI MPC Meeting Live: RBI Monetary Policy Committee led by Governor Sanjay Malhotra will be announcing the crucial decision on benchmark interest rates tomorrow i.e. April 9, 2025 amidst economic challenges posed by US President Donald Trump's trade barriers.

The United States has imposed a steep 26 per cent import duty on Indian goods—a move expected to dent India’s GDP growth by 20 to 40 basis points in FY 2025–26. Apart from the repo rate, the RBI Governor will also talk about growth projection, state of inflation, CPI inflation and GDP growth outlook for the Indian economy among other things. The six-member MPC is expected to announce is a 25-basis-point repo rate cut.

What Is Monetary Policy Committee?

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), a six-member panel headed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor, is responsible for setting the policy interest rate—known as the repo rate—to help achieve the government’s inflation target and maintain overall price stability

RBI Monetary Policy Committee: When And Where To Watch Live

The outcome of the two-day MPC deliberations will be announced by RBI governor Sanjay Malhotra on April 9, 2025 at 10:00 AM. The Reserve Bank of India will livestream the announcement on its official YouTube and X (formerly Twitter) channels. The Governor’s address will also be broadcast by Doordarshan and other major news networks across the country.