RBI Monetary Policy: Massive Relief For Loan Borrowers; RBI Reduces Interest Rates By 25bps To 6%

New Delhi: Bringing massive relief to home and auto loan borrowers, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced reduction in interest rate for the second time on Wednesday..

This is new RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra’s second Monetary Policy after he took charge at the central bank, succeeding Shaktikanta Das. The six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting that began on Monday, announce the decision to reduce the repo rates by 25 basis points to 6 percent.

The Monetary Policy Committee has unanimously decided to slash the policy rate by 25 basis points to 6.25 per cent, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said.

The central bank has lowered the GDP growth forecast to 6.5 per cent from earlier projection of 6.7 per cent due to global uncertainties. RBI's latest Monetary Policy comes fresh on the heels of US President Donald Trump's hefty 26 percent reciprocal tariffs on Indian imports, effective today (April 9).

In his first Monetary Policy in February, Governor Malhotra had reduced the key interest rates after a gap of nearly five years from 6.5 percent to 6.25 percent.

RBI had last reduced the repo rate by 40 basis points to 4 per cent in May 2020, following the outbreak of the Covid pandemic and subsequent lockdown.

Two years later, in May 2022 RBI started a rate hike cycle in view of the Russia-Ukraine war only to hit pause button on interest rates in May 2023.