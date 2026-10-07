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RBI monetary policy to be announced shortly; is rate hike in the offing?

Markets are closely watching whether the Central Bank will raise the repo rate for the first time since February 2023. The RBI has kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.25 per cent.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 07, 2026, 08:59 AM IST|Updated: Oct 07, 2026, 09:29 AM IST
RBI monetary policy to be announced shortly; is rate hike in the offing?

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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