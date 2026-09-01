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  • /RBI names Suman Ray as new Executive Director; to oversee deposit insurance

RBI names Suman Ray as new Executive Director; to oversee deposit insurance

According to a Central Bank statement, Ray has experience of over three decades in the Reserve Bank, having worked in several areas including Currency Management, Financial Inclusion, Payment and Settlement System.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 01, 2026, 05:08 PM IST|Updated: Sep 01, 2026, 05:08 PM IST
RBI names Suman Ray as new Executive Director; to oversee deposit insurance

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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RBI names Suman Ray as new Executive Director; to oversee deposit insurance
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