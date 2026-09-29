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RBI now has less room to keep interest rates unchanged: Report

The report from BNP Paribas India said India’s macro‑outlook has weakened in recent weeks as Brent crude rose above $100 per barrel and US 10‑year Treasury yields climbed toward 5 per cent.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 29, 2026, 03:25 PM IST|Updated: Sep 29, 2026, 03:25 PM IST
RBI now has less room to keep interest rates unchanged: Report

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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