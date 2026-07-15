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  • /RBI Ombudsman Scheme allows compensation of up to Rs 33 lakh for service lapses

RBI Ombudsman Scheme allows compensation of up to Rs 33 lakh for service lapses

The scheme covers banks, certain non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), non-bank prepaid payment instrument issuers, credit information companies and other regulated entities notified by the RBI.

Published: Jul 15, 2026, 03:38 PM IST|Updated: Jul 15, 2026, 03:38 PM IST
RBI Ombudsman Scheme allows compensation of up to Rs 33 lakh for service lapses

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