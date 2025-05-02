Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2894834https://zeenews.india.com/economy/rbi-panel-suggests-extending-call-money-market-timings-to-7-pm-2894834.html
NewsBusinessEconomy
RBI

RBI Panel Suggests Extending Call Money Market Timings To 7 PM

Between 2014-15 and 2024-25, the annual turnover in this market jumped from Rs 281.37 lakh crore to Rs 1,324.05 lakh crore.

|Last Updated: May 02, 2025, 11:43 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

RBI Panel Suggests Extending Call Money Market Timings To 7 PM File Photo

Mumbai: A working group set up by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has recommended extending the trading hours for the call money market. The group suggested that the trading window should remain open till 7 p.m. instead of the current 5 p.m.

This move aims to help banks manage their funds better in line with the needs of the real-time payment system. However, the group did not suggest any change in trading hours for other financial markets such as government securities, interest rate derivatives, or foreign exchange markets.

The working group was chaired by Radha Shyam Ratho, who is an Executive Director at the RBI. The RBI had announced the formation of this group during its monetary policy review in February this year.

The group’s report noted that standalone primary dealers (SPDs) had requested longer trading hours in the call money market. They also suggested that the reporting window, including for cancelled transactions, should be open till 7.30 p.m.

The report highlighted significant growth in the overnight money market over the last decade. Between 2014-15 and 2024-25, the annual turnover in this market jumped from Rs 281.37 lakh crore to Rs 1,324.05 lakh crore.

Meanwhile, the daily average turnover increased from Rs 1.17 lakh crore to Rs 5.52 lakh crore. This sharp rise was mainly due to the growth in the collateralised segment of the market.

The turnover in this segment rose from Rs 245.27 lakh crore to Rs 1,296.62 lakh crore during the same period. In contrast, the turnover in the uncollateralised call money market went down from Rs 36.10 lakh crore to Rs 27.42 lakh crore.

The report further said that the call money market is open only to banks and standalone primary dealers. These participants have access to the RBI’s liquidity adjustment facilities. Co-operative banks are the main lenders in  this market, while SPDs are the main borrowers.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK