RBI Policy, Auto Sales And US Data Likely To Drive Stock Market Next Week

New Delhi: The Indian stock market is preparing for an important week ahead as it enters the final month of 2025, with investors closely watching the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy meeting, monthly auto sales data, and key US economic indicators. Strong domestic macroeconomic fundamentals and steady global cues are expected to support the market, but uncertainty around interest rates and global inflation trends may keep investors cautious.

On Friday, November 28, benchmark indices ended almost flat as traders booked profits and waited for the release of India’s Q2 GDP numbers. The Sensex slipped 14 points to close at 85,706.67, while the Nifty fell 13 points to end at 26,202.95. “The index continues to make fresh highs, and the bias remains positive. The next upside levels are placed at 26,500, followed by 27,000,” experts said.

“On the downside, the 20-DEMA around 25,900 serves as initial support, with the next key level at 25,700,” they added. The biggest event for the markets next week will be the RBI Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting scheduled from December 3 to 5.

Investors will be looking for any signals on inflation, liquidity conditions, and growth outlook as the year draws to a close. Another important factor will be the announcement of November automobile sales on December 1. Strong sales across passenger vehicles, two-wheelers, and commercial vehicles could boost confidence in a sustained demand recovery.

Global cues will also play a major role. It is a full trading week on Wall Street, although the flow of US economic data will be lighter as federal agencies resume reporting. Markets will finally receive the delayed September reading of the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge -- the PCE and Core PCE index -- on Friday.

Before that, the ADP private payrolls report for November will be released on Wednesday, and investors will track whether it matches the strong September jobs data. Meanwhile, India’s trade negotiations with the United States continue to draw attention. The government expects to finalise a trade deal by year-end as most disagreements have been resolved.

Talks gained momentum after US President Donald Trump acknowledged progress in discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.