Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App

RBI projects 7.1% GDP growth for FY27, tightens policy stance

The GDP growth of 7.1 per cent for Q1 of the next financial year indicates confidence in the economy’s resilience despite an uncertain global backdrop.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 07, 2026, 11:20 AM IST|Updated: Oct 07, 2026, 11:20 AM IST
RBI projects 7.1% GDP growth for FY27, tightens policy stance

About the Author

IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
RBI projects 7.1% GDP growth for FY27, tightens policy stance
2
3
4
5