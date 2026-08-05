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RBI projects GDP growth at 6.7% for FY27 as India remains fastest-growing economy

In his address, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra pegged Q1 FY27 GDP growth at 7 per cent, Q2 at 6.4 per cent, Q3 at 6.5 per cent, and Q4 at 6.8 per cent.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 05, 2026, 10:41 AM IST|Updated: Aug 05, 2026, 10:41 AM IST
RBI projects GDP growth at 6.7% for FY27 as India remains fastest-growing economy

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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