RBI rate decision and US-Iran tensions set to keep markets on edge next week

New Delhi: Indian stock markets took a sharp hit on Friday, with a heavy selloff in the last hour of trading wiping out most of the day's cautious stability. Investors chose to step back ahead of several big developments expected to shape market direction next week.

The Sensex dropped 1,092 points or 1.44 percent to close at 74,775.74. The Nifty fell 359 points or 1.50 percent to settle at 23,547.75. At its lowest point during the session, the Nifty touched 23,485 before recovering slightly into the close.

What happened during the session

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For most of Friday, markets moved within a tight range. Investors were sitting on the fence, uncertain about how talks between the United States and Iran might play out. That caution turned into active selling toward the end of the day, and the decline spread across sectors rather than being limited to one or two areas.

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What markets will be watching next week

The Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee meeting runs from June 3 to June 5, 2026. The six-member panel, led by Governor Sanjay Malhotra, will take up interest rates, inflation, liquidity, and the broader growth outlook. Whatever the committee decides — or signals — is likely to set the tone for markets in the days that follow.

On the global side, the US-Iran situation remains fluid. Iranian state media reported that a proposed agreement between the two countries includes the release of USD 12 billion in frozen Iranian assets. The report cited what it described as an unofficial draft of the deal. The White House, however, pushed back on similar claims earlier in the week, calling them a fabrication. Markets are watching this closely given how quickly the situation can shift.

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Crude oil prices fell sharply on Friday, dropping more than 2 percent to hit their lowest level in six weeks. The decline came on hopes of a ceasefire involving the US, Israel, and Iran. For India, which imports a large share of its oil needs, lower crude prices are a meaningful positive — they ease the import bill, reduce pressure on the rupee, and help keep inflation in check.

What to watch

The coming week brings a packed calendar. The RBI policy decision, any fresh developments on the US-Iran front, crude oil price movements, and the behaviour of foreign institutional investors will all be closely tracked. Together, these factors are likely to determine whether markets find a floor or face further pressure.