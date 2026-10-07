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RBI rate hike will impact home loan customers, small businesses, say top bankers

HDFC Bank Principal Economist Sakshi Gupta said the RBI had begun its rate hiking cycle in line with major global central banks, with the latest decision driven by rising domestic inflation risks while growth momentum remained resilient.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 07, 2026, 03:43 PM IST|Updated: Oct 07, 2026, 03:43 PM IST
RBI rate hike will impact home loan customers, small businesses, say top bankers

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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RBI rate hike will impact home loan customers, small businesses, say top bankers
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