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RBI receives Rs 3.93 lakh crore bids in VRRR auction

The central bank received bids worth Rs 3,93,352 crore against a notified amount of Rs 5 lakh crore and accepted all the bids at a cut-off and weighted average rate of 5.24 per cent, according to an RBI release.

Published: Sep 15, 2026, 01:02 PM IST|Updated: Sep 15, 2026, 01:02 PM IST
RBI receives Rs 3.93 lakh crore bids in VRRR auction

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RBI receives Rs 3.93 lakh crore bids in VRRR auction
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