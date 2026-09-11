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RBI, SEBI launch India’s first tokenised corporate bond pilot at Global Fintech Fest 2026

Under the pilot, tokenised securities and asset settlements will use CBDC and blockchain technology. The tokenisation framework, initially focused on corporate bonds, could subsequently be extended to other financial assets, including equities, mutual fund units and electronic gold receipts.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 11, 2026, 08:29 AM IST|Updated: Sep 11, 2026, 08:29 AM IST
RBI, SEBI launch India’s first tokenised corporate bond pilot at Global Fintech Fest 2026

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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RBI, SEBI launch India’s first tokenised corporate bond pilot at Global Fintech Fest 2026
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