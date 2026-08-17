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RBI seeks NBFC feedback on revolving credit rules, stresses compliance and risk controls

The RBI also acknowledged that NBFCs are often early adopters of technology-driven lending products and business models and indicated that insights from their experience could help inform regulations for emerging areas.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 17, 2026, 04:06 PM IST|Updated: Aug 17, 2026, 04:06 PM IST
RBI seeks NBFC feedback on revolving credit rules, stresses compliance and risk controls

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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RBI seeks NBFC feedback on revolving credit rules, stresses compliance and risk controls
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