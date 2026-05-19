RBI set to transfer record Rs 32 lakh crore dividend to government amid US-Iran war

New Delhi: Indian government is likely to receive a record dividend payout of nearly Rs 3 trillion from the Reserve Bank of India this week, giving the government extra financial support as the ongoing US-Iran conflict pushes up global crude oil prices and raises pressure on the economy.

According to a Bloomberg report, the RBI board is expected to meet on Friday to approve the surplus transfer. Economists surveyed expect the payout to be higher than last year’s Rs 2.7 trillion transfer, with some estimates going up to Rs 3.4 trillion.

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The massive dividend could help the Centre manage rising expenses linked to higher oil imports, a weakening rupee, and growing fiscal pressure caused by the geopolitical tensions in West Asia. India imports a large share of its crude oil needs, making the economy vulnerable to any spike in global energy prices.

The RBI earns surplus income through its foreign exchange reserves, bond holdings, liquidity operations, and currency management activities. Analysts believe strong gains from forex trading, elevated global interest rates, and rising gold prices boosted the central bank’s earnings during FY26.

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Experts also said the RBI’s balance sheet expanded sharply after it purchased nearly Rs 9 trillion worth of bonds to inject liquidity into the banking system, helping increase its income-generating assets.

The government has budgeted Rs 3.2 trillion in total dividends from the RBI and other financial institutions for the current financial year, with the central bank expected to contribute the biggest share.