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RBI swap facility attracts forex inflows to tune of $20 billion in 5 weeks

The Finance Minister called upon banks to further intensify their outreach to the NRIs, introduce innovative deposit products and sustain the momentum of mobilisation during the remaining period of the schemes.

Published: Jul 21, 2026, 08:34 AM IST|Updated: Jul 21, 2026, 08:34 AM IST
RBI swap facility attracts forex inflows to tune of $20 billion in 5 weeks

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RBI swap facility attracts forex inflows to tune of $20 billion in 5 weeks
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