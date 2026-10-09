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RBI tightens CRR maintenance norms for banks from 90% to 99%

With the latest notification, banks will now have to maintain 99 per cent of their prescribed CRR on a daily basis, significantly reducing their ability to draw down reserve balances on individual days.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 09, 2026, 08:48 PM IST|Updated: Oct 09, 2026, 08:48 PM IST
RBI tightens CRR maintenance norms for banks from 90% to 99%

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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RBI tightens CRR maintenance norms for banks from 90% to 99%
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