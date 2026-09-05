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RBI to absorb Rs 7 lakh crore surplus liquidity through 30-day auction

The central bank will conduct a 30-day variable-rate reverse repo auction for Rs 7 lakh crore ($74.1 billion) on Monday, according to a statement issued by the RBI.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 05, 2026, 11:11 AM IST|Updated: Sep 05, 2026, 11:11 AM IST
RBI to absorb Rs 7 lakh crore surplus liquidity through 30-day auction

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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RBI to absorb Rs 7 lakh crore surplus liquidity through 30-day auction
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