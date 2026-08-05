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RBI to announce MPC decision today; rates likely to remain unchanged

Many economists expect the six-member MPC to maintain the status quo on interest rates and retain its neutral policy stance.

Published: Aug 05, 2026, 09:34 AM IST|Updated: Aug 05, 2026, 09:36 AM IST
RBI to announce MPC decision today; rates likely to remain unchanged

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