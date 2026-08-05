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RBI unveils cooperative banking reforms, proposes transparent lending rate framework

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra made the announcements at the conclusion of the August Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting.

Published: Aug 05, 2026, 12:25 PM IST|Updated: Aug 05, 2026, 12:25 PM IST
RBI unveils cooperative banking reforms, proposes transparent lending rate framework

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RBI unveils cooperative banking reforms, proposes transparent lending rate framework
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