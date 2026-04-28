Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3041658https://zeenews.india.com/economy/rbi-unveils-final-ecl-norms-sets-april-2027-deadline-for-new-asset-classification-framework-3041658.html
NewsBusinessEconomyRBI unveils final ECL norms, sets April 2027 deadline for new asset classification framework
RBI

RBI unveils final ECL norms, sets April 2027 deadline for new asset classification framework

The rules, which were first proposed in draft form in October last year, will come into force from April 1, 2027, despite banks urging the regulator to delay implementation.

|Last Updated: Apr 28, 2026, 11:17 AM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

RBI unveils final ECL norms, sets April 2027 deadline for new asset classification framework

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday released its final guidelines on asset classification and provisioning for lenders, marking a significant shift toward a more forward-looking risk assessment framework.  

The rules, which were first proposed in draft form in October last year, will come into force from April 1, 2027, despite banks urging the regulator to delay implementation.

At the heart of the new framework is the introduction of the Expected Credit Loss (ECL) approach, a global standard that requires banks to proactively estimate potential losses on their loan portfolios.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Unlike the existing system, which largely relies on incurred losses, the ECL model compels lenders to account for likely future defaults and build adequate financial buffers in advance.

Under the new norms, banks will adopt a “staging framework” to classify financial assets based on changes in credit risk since initial recognition.

If there is no significant increase in credit risk, the asset will fall under Stage 1, where lenders will provide for losses based on a 12-month expected credit loss estimate.

However, if credit risk has risen meaningfully, the asset will move to Stage 2, requiring provisioning based on lifetime expected losses, even if the loan is not yet impaired.

Stage 3 will include credit-impaired assets, where borrowers are already facing financial stress.

These assets will attract the highest level of provisioning, reflecting the elevated risk of default.

The RBI clarified that while the ECL-based staging system will reshape how banks assess and provide for risk, the existing norms for identifying non-performing assets (NPAs) will remain unchanged.

“The draft Directions proposed amendments to the existing standardised approach framework for calculating the capital charge for credit risk with the objective of enhancing its robustness, granularity, and risk sensitivity as well as convergence with the international standards,” the central bank said in its circular.

Loans will continue to be classified as NPAs if repayments are overdue for more than 90 days.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli creates history, becomes 1st player to score 9000 IPL runs
bengal poll violence
Bengal polls: Explosives found in multiple areas before phase 2 voting | DNA
RCB
IPL 2026: Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar star as RCB register 9-wicket win over DC
Nitesh Rane
BJP minister Nitesh Rane sentenced to 1-month jail in mud-pouring case
US-Iran talks
Pakistan's mediation under strain as US-Iran talks collapse in Islamabad
Josh Hazlewood
Josh Hazlewood creates IPL history, becomes first overseas bowler to...
Mitchell Santner
Big setback for Mumbai Indians! Mitchell Santner ruled out of IPL 2026
Bharat Kapoor
Veteran Bollywood actor Bharat Kapoor passes away: report
us iran talks
'US failed': Iran considering US request for talks, claims FM Araghchi
Govinda
Govinda visits Vrindavan, seeks blessings at Banke Bihari Temple