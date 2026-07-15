RBI urges banks to use AI, strengthen cybersecurity

During the meetings, the RBI and bank executives discussed several key initiatives and issues affecting the financial sector, including the Central KYC Records Registry (CKYCR), early detection of Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN), adoption and wider use of the MuleHunter initiative, the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), Unified Lending Interface (ULI), the Account Aggregator framework, FX Retail and the RBI Retail Direct platform.