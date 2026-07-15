Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App

RBI urges banks to use AI, strengthen cybersecurity

Indian banking sector has witnessed broad-based growth and urged banks to continue supporting all segments of the economy with renewed vigour while maintaining prudence, said RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra.

Published: Jul 15, 2026, 09:00 AM IST|Updated: Jul 15, 2026, 09:00 AM IST
RBI urges banks to use AI, strengthen cybersecurity

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
ITR-7 FY 2025-26: Major reporting changes and compliance requirements you must know
ITR Filing4 min ago
2
US sanctions on India9 min ago
3
Gautam Gambhir30 min ago
4
US Russia Sanctions Bill41 min ago
5
india weather update1 hr ago