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RBI's 3-day MPC meeting begins today; all eyes on repo rate decision

The policy announcement is expected to provide cues on the outlook for interest rates, liquidity conditions and the broader economy amid an uncertain global environment.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 03, 2026, 11:48 AM IST|Updated: Aug 03, 2026, 11:48 AM IST
RBI's 3-day MPC meeting begins today; all eyes on repo rate decision

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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RBI's 3-day MPC meeting begins today; all eyes on repo rate decision
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