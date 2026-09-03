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RBI's swap facility fuels India’s forex reserves to defend rupee

Further, the surge has already been reflected in a shift in intervention bias as USDINR corrected sharply, testing below 95 handle to mid-94 due to strong intervention dollar sales and broader dollar swings, the report from DBS Bank said.

Published: Sep 03, 2026, 01:16 PM IST|Updated: Sep 03, 2026, 01:16 PM IST
RBI's swap facility fuels India’s forex reserves to defend rupee

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