/RBL Bank shares slide 8% despite strong Q2 results; Brokerages offer mixed views

New Delhi: Shares of Private sector lender RBL Bank fell as much as 8 percent on Tuesday despite posting a strong performance for Q2 FY27. The bank's net profit grew 170 percent YoY to Rs 482 crore and operating profit rose 92 percent to Rs 1,396 crore the quarter ended 30 September 2026, it informed in a regulatory filing.
Net Interest Income grew 37 percent to Rs 2,131 crore, while advances and deposits increased 42 percent and 34 percent, respectively. The Bank also reported an improvement in asset quality, with GNPA declining to 1.02 percent and NNPA to 0.29 percent.
R Subramaniakumar, MD & CEO, RBL Bank said, “The quarter demonstrated the strength and resilience of our franchise, with excellent growth across assets and liabilities and strong financial performance. We successfully enhanced our funding profile through significant FCNR deposit mobilisation, creating additional flexibility to support future growth. These achievements reflect the growing trust of our customers, the dedication of our teams, and our continued commitment to building a stronger, more relevant bank for the future”.
RBL Bank share price
At the time of reporting, RBL Bank shares were trading at Rs 389.35, down 6.79 per cent on the NSE.
The lender, majority-owned by Dubai's Emirates NBD, saw strong loan growth during the quarter across both corporate and retail segments, with lending against FCNR deposits also contributing to growth.
Brokerages' take on RBL Bank share price | Goldman Sachs
Brokerages offered mixed views on RBL Bank after its Q2 results.
Goldman Sachs maintained its 'sell' rating on RBL Bank but raised its target price to Rs 310 from Rs 285.
The brokerage raised its earnings estimates to account for strong foreign currency non-resident (FCNR) flows. However, it said retail loan growth remained largely muted. Goldman Sachs noted that deposit growth was down 1 per cent quarter-on-quarter after adjusting for FCNR-B deposits. Net interest margins (NIMs) expanded by 48 basis points quarter-on-quarter, largely supported by the equity capital raise.
The brokerage also flagged mixed asset quality trends and said credit cost improvement was slower than expected.
Brokerages' take on RBL Bank share price | Citi
Citi maintained its 'buy' rating with a target price of Rs 505.
The brokerage said RBL Bank delivered a return on assets (RoA) of more than 0.9 per cent in Q2 FY27, compared with 0.57 per cent in the previous quarter.
NIMs expanded by 48 basis points quarter-on-quarter to 4.61 per cent. This supported NII growth of 37 per cent YoY and 29 per cent quarter-on-quarter, ahead of Citi's estimates.
Non-interest income rose 12 per cent quarter-on-quarter, while operating expenses grew modestly. This helped lift pre-provision operating profit (PPOP) by more than 50 per cent sequentially.
Morgan Stanley: Equal-weight | Target price: Rs 370
Morgan Stanley maintained its 'equal-weight' rating on RBL Bank and raised its target price to Rs 370 from Rs 350.
Nuvama: Buy | Target price: Rs 500
Nuvama maintained its 'buy' rating and increased its target price to Rs 500 from Rs 470.
CLSA: Reduce | Target price: Rs 310
CLSA maintained its 'reduce' rating on RBL Bank with a target price of Rs 310.
The brokerage said NII and PPOP were largely in line with its estimates, but net profit missed expectations by 15 per cent due to higher-than-expected credit costs.
These costs were driven by higher slippages, write-offs and a one-off standard asset provision.
CLSA also flagged muted average CASA growth of 5 per cent YoY, despite strong FCNR deposit accretion of $3.4 billion. The bank's cost of deposits declined by 15 basis points but remained higher than that of its peers.
Kwala Intel-powered technical outlook
AI-powered market intelligence platform Kwala Intel has a conditional bullish outlook on RBL Bank shares only if the stock moves above the Rs 401.3 mark.
RBL Bank Technical Outlook
Kwala Intel sees a high-volatility breakout regime but points out that the stock has broken below the Rs 393.79 swing level on 4.59× average volume.
“The trade setup’s long entry is lower, so this is a trigger map -- not a buy at the current price,” according to Kwala Intel, which enables users to interpret market data in real time to make actionable decisions.
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