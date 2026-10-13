/RBL Bank shares slide 8% despite strong Q2 results; Brokerages offer mixed views

R Subramaniakumar, MD & CEO, RBL Bank said, “The quarter demonstrated the strength and resilience of our franchise, with excellent growth across assets and liabilities and strong financial performance. We successfully enhanced our funding profile through significant FCNR deposit mobilisation, creating additional flexibility to support future growth. These achievements reflect the growing trust of our customers, the dedication of our teams, and our continued commitment to building a stronger, more relevant bank for the future”.