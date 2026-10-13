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RBL Bank shares slide 8% despite strong Q2 results; Brokerages offer mixed views

Shares of Private sector lender RBL Bank fell as much as 8 percent on Tuesday despite posting a strong performance for Q2 FY27. The bank's net profit grew 170 percent YoY to Rs 482 crore and operating profit rose 92 percent to Rs 1,396 crore the quarter ended 30 September 2026, it informed in a regulatory filing. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByReema Sharma
Published: Oct 13, 2026, 03:03 PM IST|Updated: Oct 13, 2026, 03:03 PM IST
RBL Bank shares slide 8% despite strong Q2 results; Brokerages offer mixed views

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