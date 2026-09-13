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Ready for a new era in economic relations between our two countries: South African President Ramaphosa

Addressing the South Africa-India Roundtable in New Delhi on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit, Ramaphosa urged businesses from both countries to strengthen partnerships and turn policy discussions into commercially viable projects and long-term investments.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 13, 2026, 04:53 PM IST|Updated: Sep 13, 2026, 04:53 PM IST
Ready for a new era in economic relations between our two countries: South African President Ramaphosa

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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