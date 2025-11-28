Redditor Alleges He Was Sent Immediate Termination Notice After Disagreement With Boss

New Delhi: An employee lamented on Reddit about being fired from his job shortly after confronting his manager about the lack of resources required to achieve the company's expected results.

The post titled "Shouted on my boss and this is what they gave me" has become a topic of discussion on Reddit about toxic work culture and job uncertainity among young professionals.

According to the employee, the issue began when he requested that the manager provide the necessary resources required to deliver the expected results. Instead of responding properly, the manager accused him of making excuses. The man wrote, "It started with me asking him to give me the resources needed for the results he was expecting. Instead of responding properly, he began accusing me of not doing my part and claimed I was making excuses, even though I was being honest and logical."

The employee claimed that when the manager had nothing substantial to say then he accused him of inappropriate behaviour. The employee wrote, "When he had no answer left he said “Tum aisi kaise baat kar sakte ho mujhse?”

The employee said that he was unable to deliver what was expected of him since the company did not supply him with the necessary resources. He wrote "I replied, “It is what it is you did not deliver what I needed and as a result I could not deliver what you expected."

The employee said the verbal confrontation resulted in immediate firing, leaving him unemployed with no backup plan. "Now I am jobless with no backup," he wrote.

Netizens Reactions

The post drew several comments on social media with some criticizing company HR policies and others stating that shouting is inappropriate in a corporate setting.



A user commented, "Op! For such scenarios please do highlight the company! So that people will be aware of it and avoid them!"



One user said, "Happened to me last year.... The ego of people in authority gets hurt if asked for accountability."



Another user said, "Serve notice period and try to find new job.. staying in this company will make you suffer more.. better to find organization where you can grow both professionally and personally"

One user said, "Shouting in any workplace for that matter will not get you anywhere other than them showing the door... move on and get a hold of your temper."

A user said, "To be very honest, shouting is just not right in a corporate setting. Even without any context you shared, this would be seen as highly inappropriate, not just for your management but also your fellow colleagues."

