Refills Of LPG Cylinders Under PM Ujjwala Yojana Doubled In Last 5 Years

New Delhi: The total number of refills of LPG cylinders by poor households under the PM Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) have doubled in the past five years, the Lok Sabha was informed recently.

Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi informed the Lok Sabha that as on March 1, 2025, there are 10.33 crore PMUY connections across the country.

"...As a result of various steps taken by Government to improve access and affordability of domestic LPG for PMUY consumers, per capita consumption of PMUY beneficiaries (in terms of no. of 14.2 kg LPG cylinders taken per year) has increased from 3.68 (FY 2021-22) to 3.95 in FY 2023-24, and 4.43 in FY 2024-25 (as on 01.03. 2025)," he added.

Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) was launched in May, 2016 with an objective to provide deposit free LPG connection to adult women from poor households across the country.

To make LPG more affordable to PMUY consumers and ensure sustained usage of LPG by them, Government started a targeted subsidy of Rs.200/- per 14.2 kg cylinder for up to 12 refills per annum (and proportionately pro-rated for 5 Kg connections) to the PMUY consumers in May 2022.

In October 2023, Government increased the targeted subsidy to Rs.300 per 14.2 kg cylinder for up to 12 refills per annum (and proportionately pro-rated for 5 Kg connections). After a targeted subsidy of Rs. 300/cylinder to PMUY consumers, Government of India is providing 14.2 Kg LPG cylinders at an effective price of Rs.503 per cylinder (in Delhi). This is available to more than 10.33 crore Ujjwala beneficiaries, across the country.