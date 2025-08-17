Regaal Resources IPO Allotment Status: How To Check Online

New Delhi: The three-day bidding for the Regaal Resources IPO ended on Thursday with strong investor demand. The IPO allotment is expected to take place today. In case of any delay, the final allotment date will be 18 August 2025. Applicants can check their allotment status online via the BSE website or the registrar MUFG Intime India Pvt Ltd.

Grey Market Premium (GMP)

The IPO continues to trade at a premium in the grey market. As of today, the Regaal Resources IPO GMP is Rs 24, down from Rs 31 on Thursday. Market experts attribute the dip to global uncertainties after the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska. However, sentiment could improve next week as investors react positively to the GST reforms announced by PM Narendra Modi during his Independence Day address.

How to Check IPO Allotment on MUFG Website

Visit: MUFG IPO Allotment Page

Select ‘Regaal Resources Limited’ from the company list.

Enter your PAN card number or Application number.

Click Submit to view your allotment status.

How to Check IPO Allotment on BSE Website

Visit: BSE IPO Allotment Page

Under Issue Type, select Equity.

Under Issue Name, choose Regaal Resources Ltd.

Enter your Application Number or PAN card details.

Complete the Captcha (I’m not a robot) verification.

Click Search to view your status.

IPO allotment likely date 18 August 2025 if delayed.

GMP stands at Rs 24, indicating a healthy listing premium.

Applicants can check allotment on BSE or MUFG Intime India portals using PAN or application number.