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  • /Rekha Jhunjhunwala transfers Star Health shares to promoter LLP in succession-linked move; stock slips

Rekha Jhunjhunwala transfers Star Health shares to promoter LLP in succession-linked move; stock slips

The Jhunjhunwala family's association with Star Health predates the company's stock market debut.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 24, 2026, 04:03 PM IST|Updated: Jul 24, 2026, 04:03 PM IST
Rekha Jhunjhunwala transfers Star Health shares to promoter LLP in succession-linked move; stock slips

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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