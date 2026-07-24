/Rekha Jhunjhunwala transfers Star Health shares to promoter LLP in succession-linked move; stock slips

However, the transfer followed approval from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) for the transmission of 8.28 crore shares previously held by late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala under the probate of his estate. Pursuant to this process, 7.82 crore shares were transferred off-market to Sitara Partners LLP on June 24, 2026, following which the LLP held 13.29 per cent of Star Health's equity share capital.