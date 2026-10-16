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Reliance Jio mega IPO: Zee Media raises 14 key questions on debt, governance

Ahead of its Rs 30,000 cr IPO (Oct 21–23), Reliance Jio held a Mumbai press meet where the CEO asked Zee Media to email their queries. Here are the questions.

Published: Oct 16, 2026, 03:49 PM IST|Updated: Oct 16, 2026, 03:50 PM IST
Reliance Jio mega IPO: Zee Media raises 14 key questions on debt, governance
Image Credit: Reliance Jio set to launch mega IPO, Zee Media asks 14 pertinent questions

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