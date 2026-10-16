/Reliance Jio mega IPO: Zee Media raises 14 key questions on debt, governance

Ahead of its upcoming initial public offering (IPO), Reliance Jio Platforms held a press conference in Mumbai on Thursday. The telecom giant aims to raise Rs 30,000 crore through the issue, which opens for public subscription from October 21 to 23. When Zee Media raised several questions about the IPO during the event, the CEO of Reliance Jio directed them to email the queries, which Zee Media subsequently sent. Below are the questions submitted to the CEO.