RODTEP SCHEME

Relief For Exporters! Govt Restores Remission Of Duties And Taxes On Exported Products From June 1

The RoDTEP scheme is designed to refund exporters for hidden taxes and duties that aren’t covered by any other scheme. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anupama Jha|Last Updated: May 27, 2025, 11:11 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Relief For Exporters! Govt Restores Remission Of Duties And Taxes On Exported Products From June 1 File Photo

New Delhi: In a major boost for exporters, the Indian government has announced that key benefits under the RoDTEP scheme will be restored for Advance Authorization(AA) holders, Export-Oriented Units (EOUs), and Special Economic Zone (SEZ) units starting June 1, 2025.

The RoDTEP scheme is designed to refund exporters for hidden taxes and duties that aren’t covered by any other scheme. It also follows the guidelines set by the World Trade Organization (WTO).

Earlier, these benefits were available to all the mentioned categories only till February 5, 2025. With the latest move, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said the restoration is expected to "provide a level playing field for exporters across sectors." The ministry also added, "The decision comes as part of the government's sustained efforts to boost India's export competitiveness in global markets."

By March 31, under the RoDTEP scheme, the total disbursements crossed Rs.57,976.78 crores, highlighting its important role in supporting India's merchandise exports. "The reinstatement of RoDTEP benefits for special export categories reflects the government's continued commitment to creating a conducive, competitive, and compliant export ecosystem that drives India's long-term trade growth," the Commerce & Industry ministry said, reflecting its intention.

For the fiscal year of 2025-26, the government of India has allocated a budget of Rs18,233 crore, which is expected to support 10,780 HS lines for Domestic Tariff Area (DTA) exports and 10,795 HS lines for AA/EOU/SEZ exports. This will ensure broad-based coverage for diverse sectors of the economy, the ministry added.

In order to benefit Indian exporters, the government has also launched the Trade Connect e-Platform to act as an information and intermediation platform for international trade, connecting Indian Missions abroad with officials from the Department of Commerce and other organisations to offer comprehensive services to exporters. (With ANI Inputs)

