Relief For Vodafone Idea As SC Allows Centre To Reconsider AGR Dues Issue

In a landmark 2019 verdict, the Supreme Court endorsed the Centre's definition of AGR and allowed the Centre to collect dues worth Rs 92,000 crore which came as a huge setback for telecom majors such as Vodafone and Bharti Airtel.

|Last Updated: Oct 27, 2025, 01:30 PM IST|Source: IANS
New Delhi: In a relief for Vodafone Idea, the Supreme Court on Monday allowed the Centre to reconsider the issue of Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) dues worth Rs 9,450 crore to ease the burden of the loss-making telecom company. The court reasoned that this matter falls in the Union’s policy domain. 

The Supreme Court noted that the decision was made keeping in mind the interest of 20 crore consumers of the telecom company.

Vodafone's latest petition flagged a fresh AGR demand of Rs 9,450 crore raised by the Department of Telecommunications. The petition contended that a substantial portion of the demand pertained to the pre-2017 period, which had already been settled by the Supreme Court.

Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta told the court that "there is a huge change in circumstances" of the case because the government has infused equity in Vodafone. 

"The government's interest is public interest. There are 20 crore consumers. If this company is to suffer, it would lead to issues for consumers," he said.

The Supreme Court noted in its order that the Centre is willing to examine the issue. "The government is also willing to reconsider and take an appropriate decision if the court permits. In the peculiar facts, we see no impediment in government reconsidering the issue. We clarify that this is a matter of policy, there is no reason as to why the Union should be prevented from doing so," the apex court said.

AGR refers to a fee-sharing mechanism under which telecom operators must share a part of their revenue with the Centre as licensing fees and spectrum usage charges. There was a longstanding dispute between telecom companies and the Centre over the definition of AGR. While the telecom giants stressed that AGR should be based just on core services, the Centre argued it should also factor in non-telecom services provided by the telecom giants.

