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Retail inflation climbs to 4.82% YoY in August; food prices surge

The commodities that posted the highest inflation during the month were silver jewellery which saw a 107.11 per cent jump in prices, and gold jewellery which clocked a 35.55 per cent increase in prices.  

Written ByIANS
Published: Sep 14, 2026, 07:32 PM IST|Updated: Sep 14, 2026, 07:32 PM IST
Retail inflation climbs to 4.82% YoY in August; food prices surge

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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