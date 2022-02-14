Retail inflation in January accelerates to seven-months high 6.01% y/y

India`s annual retail inflation rose to 6.01% in January, its highest pace in seven months, from q revised 5.66% in the previous month, pushed up by rising prices of food and manufactured items, government data released on Monday showed.
Analysts in a Reuters poll had predicted annual inflation to touch 6.0%, the upper limit of the Reserve Bank of India`s 2% to 6% target.
