Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2857992https://zeenews.india.com/economy/retail-inflation-slows-to-4-31-in-january-2857992.html
NewsBusinessEconomy
INFLATION

Retail Inflation Slows To 4.31% In January

The Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based retail inflation was 5.22 per cent in December, and 5.1 per cent in January 2024.

|Last Updated: Feb 12, 2025, 04:51 PM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Retail Inflation Slows To 4.31% In January

New Delhi: Retail inflation slowed to 4.31 per cent in January mainly due to lower food prices, according to official data released on Wednesday.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based retail inflation was 5.22 per cent in December, and 5.1 per cent in January 2024.

The inflation in the food basket was 6.02 per cent, lower than 8.39 per cent in December and 8.3 per cent in the year-ago month.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been asked to ensure retail inflation remains at 4 per cent with a margin of 2 per cent on either side.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK