Return-to-Office Relaxed: Microsoft Keeps Flexibility For Select Teams

New Delhi: American multinational technology, Microsoft is taking a more flexible approach to office attendance as big tech companies tighten their return-to-office rules. The company will reportedly exempt many sales and client-facing roles from its upcoming RTO mandate. This will let some employees continue working remotely while others head back to their desks. In a memo reviewed by Bloomberg, HR executive Theresa McHenry noted that the company recognises the unique demands of certain jobs and is adjusting policies accordingly.

“For some client and partner-facing roles, we recognise that the nature of work differs from other parts of Microsoft,” she wrote, adding that this applies to positions in commercial sales and solution engineering. The announcement suggests that Microsoft may take a more flexible approach than other tech companies with strict office rules. However, the company has not officially confirmed or denied the exemptions mentioned in the internal memo.

Tech Giants Tighten Remote Work Policies

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

More technology companies are asking employees to spend more time in the office. Over a year ago, Dell Technologies required its sales staff to work on-site five days a week. Amazon now expects most of its corporate employees to be in the office daily. Microsoft, which had offered a more flexible approach, announced last month that Seattle-area staff will need to work on-site three days a week starting next spring, with similar rules planned for other U.S. and international offices.

Google Tightens Its Work-From-Anywhere Policy

Google recently updated its pandemic-era "Work From Anywhere" policy, adding new restrictions that limit employee flexibility. Under the changes introduced this summer, employees can no longer use their WFA allowance to work from home or from Google offices in other states or countries. Previously, staff could work remotely from any location outside their main office for up to four weeks per year and use these days as needed.

Understanding Google’s Updated WFA Rules

Google’s Work From Anywhere (WFA) policy is separate from its regular hybrid schedule, which allows employees to work from home two days a week. Under the new rules, however, WFA days can no longer be used to work from home or nearby locations. Instead, these days are now limited to working from locations that are away from both an employee’s home and their main office.