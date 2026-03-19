Rs 1 Lakh crore wiped out after HDFC Bank chairman exit sparks governance fears

New Delhi: HDFC Bank lost over Rs 1 lakh crore in market value after the sudden resignation of its chairman, Atanu Chakraborty, triggered panic among investors. The exit, announced after market hours, came as a surprise and led to a sharp sell-off when trading resumed, highlighting the sensitivity around leadership changes at India’s largest private lender.

‘Values and Ethics’ Remark Raises Red Flags

Chakraborty stepped down citing concerns related to “values and ethics,” and pointed to “certain happenings” that were not aligned with his principles. The absence of detailed explanation behind these remarks sparked fears of deeper corporate governance issues, prompting investors to react swiftly and aggressively.

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Stock Plunges, Market Sentiment Hit

HDFC Bank shares fell nearly 8–9 percent, hitting a 52-week low and dragging benchmark indices like the Nifty 50 lower. The scale of the decline reflected not just the leadership vacuum but also the uncertainty surrounding internal stability, as investors rushed to cut exposure amid limited clarity.

Bank and RBI Step In to Reassure

To stabilise sentiment, HDFC Bank appointed Keki Mistry as interim chairman for three months and stated there were “no material governance concerns.” The Reserve Bank of India also stepped in, assuring that the bank remains “well-capitalised and financially sound.” While analysts say the reaction may be sentiment-driven, investors will now track further disclosures and leadership clarity to gauge the road ahead.