New Delhi: Aman Goel, the founder of GreyLabs AI, has stirred a debate in the social media for his choice of running the household with the help of a home manager, who is in charge of supervising other employees of his household. Goel says while he and his wife can focus upon their career and building their start-up, the house manager ensures that the former doesn't have to worry on the home-front.

Goel, who is an IIT Bombay graduate, lives with his wife (IIT Kanpur grad) and his parents.

"I actually hired a Home Manager who is a full-time person who takes care of everything from food planning, wardrobes, repairs, maintenance, Groceries, laundry, etc. Basically, she manages all the house help and service providers and frees up our time," Goel wrote on microblogging site X.

"We needed this because @harshitaiitk and I are both working professionals and don't have time for this. We want our full energy to be focused on building @GreyLabsAI. The decision has so far been really good - saving us from lots of headache and time," Goel added.

But what has caught the attention of the netizens is the amount of money that Goel pays for availing the home manager's service.

"The person working with us is an educated one and has served as Operations Head at a hotel chain. We pay them Rs. 1 lakhs a month. Expensive? Probably yes. But we value our time and can afford to pay, hence paying," wrote Goel.

He justified the hiring further by saying that since he and his wife both run Business, there is limited time to manage the household.

"My parents stay with us and are both senior citizens so I don't want to burden them. It's a task to manage the house - cooking, cleaning, groceries, maintenance, repair, etc. We felt that we can delegate this work," he added.

And you probably dont want to pay an AI Engineer more than Rs. 50,000/month because you feel it's not worth it. As a startup, how much salary are you withdrawing that you are paying someone Rs. 1,00,000/ month to manage your house. Wasting investors money. — Pragun Agarwal (@pragunagarwal) November 17, 2025

This is how you burn the founders' money. According to Peter Thiel founding partner should receive low salary. Here you are blowing up 1 lac on a home manager who supervises other employees all for a 2 or 4 member house. — Iamironman (@Iamironmanmcu) November 15, 2025

Some netizens have however pointed out the high salary package of the house manager, with a few pointing fingers as "blowing up investor's money". Goel however made it clear that the money paid for the service is out of his own pocket.