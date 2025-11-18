Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2986440https://zeenews.india.com/economy/rs-1-lakh-per-month-for-a-home-managers-service-and-no-its-not-domestic-help-iit-grad-says-he-pays-this-money-because-2986440.html
NewsBusinessEconomy
STARTUP

Rs 1 Lakh Per Month For A Home Manager's Service, And No It's Not Domestic Help: IIT Grad Says He Pays This Money Because...

GreyLabs AI Aman Goel has stirred up online debate on hiring of a house manager with a whopping Rs 1 lakh monhtly salary.

Written By Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Nov 18, 2025, 12:35 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Rs 1 Lakh Per Month For A Home Manager's Service, And No It's Not Domestic Help: IIT Grad Says He Pays This Money Because...

New Delhi: Aman Goel, the founder of GreyLabs AI, has stirred a debate in the social media for his choice of running the household with the help of a home manager, who is in charge of supervising other employees of his household. Goel says while he and his wife can focus upon their career and building their start-up, the house manager ensures that the former doesn't have to worry on the home-front.

Goel, who is an IIT Bombay graduate, lives with his wife (IIT Kanpur grad) and his parents.

"I actually hired a Home Manager who is a full-time person who takes care of everything from food planning, wardrobes, repairs, maintenance, Groceries, laundry, etc. Basically, she manages all the house help and service providers and frees up our time," Goel wrote on microblogging site X.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"We needed this because @harshitaiitk and I are both working professionals and don't have time for this. We want our full energy to be focused on building @GreyLabsAI. The decision has so far been really good - saving us from lots of headache and time," Goel added.

But what has caught the attention of the netizens is the amount of money that Goel pays for availing the home manager's service.

"The person working with us is an educated one and has served as Operations Head at a hotel chain. We pay them Rs. 1 lakhs a month. Expensive? Probably yes. But we value our time and can afford to pay, hence paying," wrote Goel.

He justified the hiring further by saying that since he and his wife both run Business, there is limited time to manage the household. 

"My parents stay with us and are both senior citizens so I don't want to burden them. It's a task to manage the house - cooking, cleaning, groceries, maintenance, repair, etc. We felt that we can delegate this work," he added.

Some netizens have however pointed out the high salary package of the house manager, with a few pointing fingers as "blowing up investor's money". Goel however made it clear that the money paid for the service is out of his own pocket.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Reema Sharma

Business Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

bangladesh sheikh hasina
Sheikh Hasina Sentenced To Death - Will India Hand Her Over To Dhaka?
Milk Capital of the World
‘Milk Capital Of The World’: How A Small City Made This Country A Dairy Giant
Ayni Air Base Tajikistan
India’s Mysterious Exit From Tajikistan: The Secret Story Of Ayni Air Base
bangladesh sheikh hasina
Sheikh Hasina Case: Verdict A ‘Sham,’ Says Son Of Ousted Bangladesh PM
School Assembly News Headlines
School Assembly News Headlines, Nov 18: Sheikh Hasina Verdict- Other Updates
Bihar election result 2025
Bihar: Another Reality Check For Congress After Mahagathbandhan’s Big Defeat
bangladesh sheikh hasina
Sheikh Hasina Case: After Court's Death Sentence Verdict, MEA Issues Response
Karnataka
Karnataka: High Command Will Take Call On Cabinet Reshuffle, Says Siddaramaiah
Bihar Politics
Wonder For BJP, Blunder For RJD: Why ‘Mai Bahin Maan Yojana’ Promise Failed
Delhi Red Fort blast
Delhi Blast: NIA Arrests Another Aide, Accused Of Providing Technical Support