Rs 10,000 For One Mango? This UPSC Aspirant’s Experiment Transformed His Family’s Fortune

New Delhi: Suman Gaikwad’s life changed in ways she never imagined because of an unexpected gift. The farmer from Bhosi village in Bhokar Taluka, Telangana started with just ten saplings of the world's most expensive mango and today her farm is gaining widespread attention. She showcased her prized Miyazaki mangoes on March 17 at the District Agriculture and Grain Festival 2025. This impressed visitors with their rich taste, striking red colour and jaw-dropping price—sometimes reaching Rs 10,000 per mango.

Sumanbai Gaikwad’s journey into mango farming began unexpectedly because of her son Nandkishore Gaikwad. Nandkishore is a UPSC. student who had to return home to Bhosi village during the COVID-19 lockdown, putting his studies on hold. He imported ten saplings from the Philippiness and invested Rs 6,500 per plant. Two years later, the trees have started bearing fruit with 11 to 12 mangoes harvested this season, as reported by ETV Bharat.

Tapping into a Growing Market

Nandkishore sought advice from Warpudkar, a well-known Miyazaki mango cultivator from Parbhani to set the right price for mangoes. Based on his guidance, the rare fruit was valued at Rs 10,000 per mango. The excitement at the fair has inspired local farmers to explore this high-value crop.

The agricultural fair which was held in Nanded and supported by the Collector’s Office, Zilla Parishad, and Agriculture Department, recognised 29 progressive farmers for their innovative and sustainable farming techniques. Speaking at the event, Collector Rahul Kardile told ETV Bharat,“Agriculture offers immense opportunities for those willing to innovate,”. With 82 stalls, the event showcased a wide range of products, including organic produce and herbal supplements.

What Makes Miyazaki Mangoes So Special?

Miyazaki mangoes are among the world’s most expensive mangoes, sometimes selling for as much as Rs 10,000 each. Their high price comes from their exceptional quality, rich nutrients, and strong demand in global markets.

These mangoes are loaded with beta-carotene and folic acid which help protect cells and promote healthy skin. They are also packed with Vitamin C and Vitamin A, boosting immunity, improving eyesight, and supporting digestion. Despite their natural sweetness, Miyazaki mangoes have a well-balanced sugar content, making them a great source of instant energy.