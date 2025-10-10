Rs 1,200 To Attend Diwali Party? Company Criticised For Making Payments Compulsory

New Delhi: Online outrage is brewing after an employee shared a screenshot of a WhatsApp message from their company asking staff to contribute to the annual Diwali celebration. The post quickly went viral, with many Reddit users criticising the mandatory contributions and questioning why a messaging app is being used for official workplace communication.

The WhatsApp message from the company read: “Hi Everyone! We will be having a Diwali party. 100% attendance is mandatory for your teams. Collect Rs 1200 from each in your team. Rs 2000 for managers. #diwaliparty #poolparty #boozeonthehouse.” The message quickly grabbed attention online, as many users questioned the mandatory contributions and the informal use of WhatsApp for official communication.

Online Backlash Over Mandatory Diwali Contributions

The post sparked widespread criticism online, with many questioning whether it was appropriate to require employees to pay for a festive event. Debates also arose over whether contributions for such celebrations should be voluntary or mandatory. Additionally, the use of WhatsApp for official instructions drew criticism, as many felt it blurred the line between personal and professional communication.

One user questioned, “How is it booze on the house, if they are taking contributions?”

Another wrote, “Why is it mandatory to attend? Shouldn't that be a choice? What will happen if someone skips it and doesn't pay anything?”

A third user expressed disbelief, saying, “Back to your seats? Lol what company is this honestly I'm really surprised, are there companies with such bad culture? I don't think I can ever switch from Big 4 to any other company. It's so bad out there.”