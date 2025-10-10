Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2970356https://zeenews.india.com/economy/rs-1200-to-attend-diwali-party-company-criticised-for-making-payments-compulsory-2970356.html
NewsBusinessEconomy
DIWALI PARTY

Rs 1,200 To Attend Diwali Party? Company Criticised For Making Payments Compulsory

The post sparked widespread criticism online, with many questioning whether it was appropriate to require employees to pay for a festive event. Debates also arose over whether contributions for such celebrations should be voluntary or mandatory.

Written By Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Oct 10, 2025, 04:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Rs 1,200 To Attend Diwali Party? Company Criticised For Making Payments CompulsoryImage Credit: Gemini AI

New Delhi: Online outrage is brewing after an employee shared a screenshot of a WhatsApp message from their company asking staff to contribute to the annual Diwali celebration. The post quickly went viral, with many Reddit users criticising the mandatory contributions and questioning why a messaging app is being used for official workplace communication.

The WhatsApp message from the company read: “Hi Everyone! We will be having a Diwali party. 100% attendance is mandatory for your teams. Collect Rs 1200 from each in your team. Rs 2000 for managers. #diwaliparty #poolparty #boozeonthehouse.” The message quickly grabbed attention online, as many users questioned the mandatory contributions and the informal use of WhatsApp for official communication.

This is embarrassing for a company
byu/Warthei inIndianWorkplace

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

ALSO READ: TCS Plans To Create 5,000 New Jobs In UK In 3 Years

Online Backlash Over Mandatory Diwali Contributions

The post sparked widespread criticism online, with many questioning whether it was appropriate to require employees to pay for a festive event. Debates also arose over whether contributions for such celebrations should be voluntary or mandatory. Additionally, the use of WhatsApp for official instructions drew criticism, as many felt it blurred the line between personal and professional communication.

ALSO READ: Not 50,000 To 80,000: TCS Chief HR Clarifies Actual Layoff Figures

One user questioned, “How is it booze on the house, if they are taking contributions?”

Another wrote, “Why is it mandatory to attend? Shouldn't that be a choice? What will happen if someone skips it and doesn't pay anything?”

A third user expressed disbelief, saying, “Back to your seats? Lol what company is this honestly I'm really surprised, are there companies with such bad culture? I don't think I can ever switch from Big 4 to any other company. It's so bad out there.”

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Anupama Jha

Sub-Editor - Web Desk

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh