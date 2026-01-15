Rs 25 Lakh Salary With Just 1 Year Experience, ESOP Of Rs 20 Lakh, Rs 600 Zomato Credits Daily -- Bengaluru Job Listing Goes Viral

New Delhi: An image of a job posting for a Software Development Engineer position in Bengaluru went viral on social media as the total compensation for the first year quoted by the company is estimated to be around Rs 35 lakh. According to the image shared, the company is also offering other lucrative benefits making it a highly attractive offer for a software developer with just one year of experience.

Sharing the image on X, the user said that during layoffs some companies are offering high salaries for one year of experience while paying less to an employee who has been with them having 5 to 8 years of experience. "At one side layoffs are happening and other side companies are offering such high salaries for 1 year experience. And the fun part is that same company would be paying lesser to 5-8yrs experience employee already working with them. Salary structure is completely broken in tech," the user said.

In the image shared, it has been mentioned that the Bangalore company is allegedly offering a hefty package of Rs 25 lakh per annum along with PF and gratuity. The stock bonus (ESOPs) is Rs 20 lakh while the performance incentives are 10 percent of base. The signing bonus and relocation costs are Rs 2 lakhs plus Rs 3 lakhs. The total compensation for the first year is estimated to be around Rs 35 lakh. The other benefits include gym, phone and WiFi bills, work from home setup allowance of Rs 21000, a new phone every three years and daily Zomato credits worth Rs 600.

The X post went viral on social media sparking debate about salary structures in India's software industry.

One user commented, "This hurts because people who stayed loyal and grew with the company feel invisible. New hires get market rates, old employees get annual hikes."

Another user commented, "Simply means that don’t be naive and consider yourself loyal to a company. Just go where you are appreciated more."

"Ways to attract the talent, build super quick and then, fire," one user commented.

One user said, "the flip side is juniors leaving in 2-3 yrs when they get vc backing. retention is dead."