Rs 2,700 crore bank fraud: Fugitive promoter extradited from UAE, produced before Delhi Court

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested Kamlesh Parekh, the promoter of Shree Ganesh Jewellery House (I) Limited based in Kolkata, in connection with a Rs 2,700 crore bank fraud case, following his extradition from the United Arab Emirates.

The case was originally registered by the CBI's Banking Securities and Fraud Branch in Kolkata in 2016. The allegations centre on the company and its associates allegedly cheating a consortium of 25 banks out of a combined sum of Rs 2,672 crore through fraudulent means.

Parekh was formally charge-sheeted by the CBI on December 31, 2022. However, he had been absconding since the investigation first began, evading authorities for several years. A Red Corner Notice was issued against him in 2024 through Interpol, flagging him as a wanted fugitive to law enforcement agencies across member countries.

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UAE authorities subsequently located and detained him, before extraditing him to India to face the charges registered against him.

Following his extradition and arrival in India, Parekh is being produced today before a court in Delhi for transit remand. After the Delhi court proceedings are completed, he will be taken to Kolkata where he will be produced before the competent court there, which has jurisdiction over the original case.