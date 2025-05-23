Advertisement
JHOLA

Rs 4,100 Price Tag For Indian Jhola; Internet Reacts To Exorbitant Cost Of The Humble Grocery Bag

The Indian grocery bag features Hindi text with labels like “Ramesh Special Namkeen” and “Chetak Sweets”.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: May 23, 2025, 11:38 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: The modest jhola, a basic cloth bag used by Indians for grocery shopping and which costs less than Rs 100, is now being sold for $48 (Rs 4,228) on American luxury store Nordstrom’s site. The picture of the jhola being sold at such a hefty price has gone viral on social media with many saying that next they will "start selling lungi and mention as a scottish drape”.

Jhola sold online as Indian Souvenir Bag

The jhola has been branded as the “Indian Souvenir Bag” by Japanese company Puebco and is being marketed as an upscale item. Sold on Nordstrom, the jhola has been described as a “stylish bag, adorned with unique designs, perfect for carrying your essentials while showing off your love for a beautiful country”. The jhola has been further described as a “must-have for any traveller or lover of Indian culture.” The website says that the bag lets you "take a piece of India with you". 

The bag features Hindi text with labels like “Ramesh Special Namkeen” and “Chetak Sweets”.

 

Social media discussion about the Rs 4,228 jhola

The high price of the jhola on American websites has not gone over well with Indian social media users. Social media is abuzz with discussions regarding the jhola priced at Rs 4,228.

Taking to Instagram, a user wrote, “Next it’s gonna be some “spiced and crisped snacks”. But we know that it’s just Haldirams. (don’t confuse this with inclusivity).”

A user commented on the above post, "48 dollars for this. my indian heart is about to cry.” 

“They will literally start selling lungi and mention as a scottish drape,” a user said.

“Wasn’t only Vimal tobacco Jhola was popular, what’s this cheap looking namkeen thaila doing,” another user commented.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

